Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Shares of OII stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.89. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $27.46.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $654.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.81 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.02%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oceaneering International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after buying an additional 61,875 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after buying an additional 63,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.