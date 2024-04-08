Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OVLY opened at $23.44 on Thursday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average is $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $194.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.36.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $19.67 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This is a boost from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.51%. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.03%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Leonard acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,438.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,923 shares of company stock worth $74,598. Corporate insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

