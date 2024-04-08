O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Sells 713 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up 0.1% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,138,983.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,983.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,689,758 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.29. 167,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.12 and a 52 week high of $186.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.46.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

