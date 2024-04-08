O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Has $8.84 Million Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.3% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NULV. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,798,000 after buying an additional 458,155 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,637,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,877,000 after buying an additional 827,324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,432,000 after buying an additional 93,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,069,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,093,000 after buying an additional 136,891 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:NULV traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.21. 73,692 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

