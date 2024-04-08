NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,870 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up approximately 1.8% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $4.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $245.71. The company had a trading volume of 505,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $264.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

