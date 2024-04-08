NXM (NXM) Hits Market Capitalization of $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can currently be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00008812 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00014599 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001616 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00016615 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71,850.80 or 1.00039785 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011046 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.69 or 0.00134625 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

