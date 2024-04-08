Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.86

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.86 and last traded at $40.76, with a volume of 68715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.52.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 60,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 89,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Adroit Compliance LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.