NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 16th

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, April 16th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 16th.

NuCana Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NuCana stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39. NuCana has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.96.

Get NuCana alerts:

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that NuCana will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of NuCana in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NCNA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuCana during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in NuCana by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in NuCana by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 48,845 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 10.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 163.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 324,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. The company applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing medicines, ProTides, to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.