Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT)

Analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

Shares of CXT stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $58.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,173. Crane NXT has a fifty-two week low of $43.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average is $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.89 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crane NXT will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Crane NXT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,731,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth about $774,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

