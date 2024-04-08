Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $86.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NTRS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.21.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $86.78 on Thursday. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $90.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 597,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,489,000 after purchasing an additional 44,516 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 70,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

