NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.66

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.66 and last traded at $23.64, with a volume of 118973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.
NN Group Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29.
NN Group Company Profile
NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and corporate life products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.
