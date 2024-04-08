NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.46. 18,672,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 56,605,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.74.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 630,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 491,140 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,918,000. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 503.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 74,968 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

