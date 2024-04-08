Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Axim Planning & Wealth

Axim Planning & Wealth reduced its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,225 shares during the period. NIO makes up about 0.2% of Axim Planning & Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Axim Planning & Wealth’s holdings in NIO were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NIO by 127.6% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after acquiring an additional 431,851 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in NIO by 19.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NIO by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,007,000 after acquiring an additional 48,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in NIO by 45.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 106,140 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.74.

NYSE:NIO traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 37,421,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,876,395. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.93. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

