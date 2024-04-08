NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.99 and last traded at $8.02. 1,600,641 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 6,495,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on NexGen Energy in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 192,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 56.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 367,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

