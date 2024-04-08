New Harbor Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. Sprott Gold Miners ETF makes up about 0.5% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. New Harbor Financial Group LLC owned about 0.57% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGDM. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 40,939 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SGDM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.62. 75,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,107. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $254.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.75. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $31.40.

About Sprott Gold Miners ETF

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

