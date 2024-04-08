New Harbor Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 21,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Global X Uranium ETF comprises 0.2% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URA. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 2,186.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 441,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 422,168 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 1,042.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,424,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia National Bank grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA URA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,059,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,179. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.25. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

