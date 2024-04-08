New Harbor Financial Group LLC Invests $101,000 in Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC owned 0.09% of Monogram Orthopaedics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monogram Orthopaedics in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Monogram Orthopaedics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGRM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,971. The stock has a market cap of $76.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10. Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96.

Monogram Orthopaedics Profile

Monogram Orthopaedics ( NASDAQ:MGRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable mass personalized optimization of orthopedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures.

