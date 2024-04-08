New Harbor Financial Group LLC Buys 3,264 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF accounts for about 3.7% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. New Harbor Financial Group LLC owned about 0.57% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $10,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 362.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.57. 1,466,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,988. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day moving average is $63.53. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

