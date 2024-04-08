New Gold (TSE:NGD) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.54

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.54 and last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 1428170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.45.

Several research firms have issued reports on NGD. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.78.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$271.22 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.1355088 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

