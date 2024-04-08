Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Down 0.5%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $629.12 and last traded at $633.00. 737,485 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,356,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $636.18.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.15.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $595.87 and its 200-day moving average is $498.60. The stock has a market cap of $272.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in Netflix by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Netflix by 142.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after acquiring an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in Netflix by 7.7% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

