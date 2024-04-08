Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Lessened by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,595,196,000 after acquiring an additional 62,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Netflix by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after buying an additional 644,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Netflix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,749,712,000 after acquiring an additional 96,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,878,293 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,464,444,000 after acquiring an additional 759,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 3.1 %

Netflix stock opened at $636.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $595.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.62 and a 52 week high of $638.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic increased their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

