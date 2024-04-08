Nemus Bioscience (OTCMKTS:NMUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.25

Shares of Nemus Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:NMUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 74290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Nemus Bioscience Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20.

About Nemus Bioscience

Nemus Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. The company's product candidates in preclinical stage include NB1111 for the treatment of glaucoma; NB1222 used for treating chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting; and NB3111 for the treatment of methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus.

