NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Up 9.3% Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $7.43 or 0.00010273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion and approximately $557.74 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00069339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00024753 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00015615 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00006262 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000129 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,184,981,795 coins and its circulating supply is 1,059,857,078 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,184,983,309 with 1,059,857,078 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.10793481 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 390 active market(s) with $357,555,371.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

