NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $604.06 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion and approximately $604.06 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.39 or 0.00010287 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00069584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00024775 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00015764 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000131 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,185,072,394 coins and its circulating supply is 1,059,922,522 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,184,983,309 with 1,059,857,078 in circulation.

