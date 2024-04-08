Navcoin Price Up 37.1% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 37.1% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0684 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $30,421.29 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.72 or 0.00105822 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00036070 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00015024 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002782 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000186 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

