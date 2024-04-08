National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) PT Raised to $58.00 at Truist Financial

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of National Health Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $60.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.95. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $47.54 and a 1 year high of $62.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.02%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.69 per share, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,757.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

