Narus Financial Partners LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Narus Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,761 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.29 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,754,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,201. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.26.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.