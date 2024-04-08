Narus Financial Partners LLC Purchases 7,371 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 25,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,464,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,166 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,648,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,850,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $19,017,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 841,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,269,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares during the period.

BATS HYD traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $51.38. The company had a trading volume of 341,121 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1942 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

