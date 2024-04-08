Narus Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.28 on Monday, reaching $173.81. 2,913,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,779,302. The company has a market capitalization of $193.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $177.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,360 shares of company stock worth $7,323,678. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.81.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

