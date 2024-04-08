Narus Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,973. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

