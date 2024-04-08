Narus Financial Partners LLC Has $342,000 Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth $71,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

DFIV traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $37.26. 464,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,249. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $37.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.