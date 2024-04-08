Narus Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Narus Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,736 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955,040 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264,099 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.39. 11,590,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,291,999. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

