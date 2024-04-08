Narus Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Narus Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,790 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,549,920 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $277,564,000 after acquiring an additional 47,727 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $229,628,000 after acquiring an additional 147,339 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,217,918 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after acquiring an additional 64,041 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,052,000 after buying an additional 785,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $1,575,233.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $1,575,233.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,203. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC cut Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.89. 562,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,656. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.85 and a one year high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

