Narus Financial Partners LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFSD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

DFSD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.98. The company had a trading volume of 181,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,525. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.78. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $47.19.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

