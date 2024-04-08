Narus Financial Partners LLC Buys 426 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.16. 253,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,039. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $156.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

