Narus Financial Partners LLC Buys 2,255 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.4% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

VB stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $224.83. 294,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,063. The stock has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

