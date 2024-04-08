My DeFi Pet Market Cap Reaches $2.56 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0614 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $63,639.59 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000597 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00005091 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00013414 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DPET is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,911 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

