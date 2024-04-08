Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.13. 238,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 757,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

About Mullen Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

