M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Given New $151.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $154.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTB. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.45.

M&T Bank stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.72. 703,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,189. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $148.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,811.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,481 shares of company stock worth $5,114,624. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 33,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

