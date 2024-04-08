MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,860,659 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 3,352,181 shares.The stock last traded at $15.83 and had previously closed at $14.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

MP Materials Stock Up 10.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a current ratio of 10.42. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.70 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). MP Materials had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $41.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. Research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MP Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,380,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,574,000 after buying an additional 2,697,925 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,996,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 20.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,710,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,770,000 after purchasing an additional 452,501 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the third quarter worth $1,197,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 103.6% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

