Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Motorpoint Group Price Performance
Shares of LON MOTR opened at GBX 134.25 ($1.69) on Thursday. Motorpoint Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70.80 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 145 ($1.82). The stock has a market cap of £118.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,914.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.83, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 122.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 100.68.
Motorpoint Group Company Profile
