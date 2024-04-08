Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of LON MOTR opened at GBX 134.25 ($1.69) on Thursday. Motorpoint Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70.80 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 145 ($1.82). The stock has a market cap of £118.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,914.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.83, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 122.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 100.68.

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as independent omnichannel vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company also offers new cars that are under four years old or have completed less than 30,000 miles; and range of commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand.

