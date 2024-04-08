Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions comprises 1.1% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,846,000 after purchasing an additional 126,517 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.25.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE MSI traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $353.25. 89,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,724. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The company has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $355.39.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

