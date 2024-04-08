Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 506 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,926,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,344,000 after acquiring an additional 634,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,365,000. Scge Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,227,000 after acquiring an additional 79,491 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,104,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,052,000 after purchasing an additional 299,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,196,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,750,000 after purchasing an additional 377,901 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Trading Down 0.7 %

SHOP stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,619,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,531,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 836.54 and a beta of 2.22. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.38.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

