Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 357 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $1,078,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.97.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $3,963,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,836,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,068,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $3,963,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,836,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,068,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $893,934.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,687,877.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 888,175 shares of company stock worth $255,782,096 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $302.32. The company had a trading volume of 881,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617,312. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.31 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

