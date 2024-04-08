Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 302 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.1% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $692,917,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,315,000 after buying an additional 318,692 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after purchasing an additional 85,685 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $519.02. The stock had a trading volume of 86,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,349. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.97. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $368.39 and a one year high of $536.63. The stock has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.