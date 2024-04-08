Moseley Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,127,000 after buying an additional 6,479,642 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,450,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000,000 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,470,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,765,000 after buying an additional 674,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,120,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,859,000 after buying an additional 1,610,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of USB traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.77. 1,535,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,720,202. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average of $39.27.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.65.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

