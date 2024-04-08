Moseley Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,151,000 after buying an additional 95,433 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,328,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,836,000 after purchasing an additional 120,629 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,092,000 after purchasing an additional 56,104 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,657,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,179,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,587,000 after buying an additional 43,479 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.09. 122,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,932. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.81. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.616 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

