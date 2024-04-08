Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $296,000 Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4,153.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,647,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538,031 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,242,000 after buying an additional 3,024,149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 824,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,275,000 after buying an additional 584,857 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,060,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,776,000 after acquiring an additional 501,861 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 324.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 643,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,510,000 after acquiring an additional 491,538 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.05. 135,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,779. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $38.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.28.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

