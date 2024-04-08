Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $272,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Snowflake by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Snowflake by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 8.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 1.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,917,483. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.21. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.26 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of -60.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $760,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 102,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,660.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $760,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 102,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,660.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,110,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,355 shares of company stock valued at $37,679,411 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

