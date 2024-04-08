Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 0.9% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $269.60. 557,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,219. The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.70 and a 200 day moving average of $281.54. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $144.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Leerink Partnrs lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $329.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

